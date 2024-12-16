Young Mother Was Traveling With Her Small Child When The Flight Attendant Offered To Let Her Sit In A Spot With An Open Seat Next To Her, But The Other Passenger In The Row Got Angry When She Moved

Flying with small children can be difficult at times, but in most cases, people are patient and willing to help where they can.

What would you do if you were offered an extra open seat to give you more room for your infant, but the person sitting next to the open seat got angry.

That is what happened to the young mother in this story, so she just ignored the other passenger and enjoyed her extra room.

Check out what happened.

AITA for refusing to go back to my originally assigned seat on the plane ? I (31F) was traveling today with my 19 months old son on a plane on a 3 hour flight. My son, being under two, has to sit on my lap. I also had a big backpack with all the necessities that I keep on the floor and easily accessible.

It can be hard, but you do what you have to do.

It can get crowded fast, but it’s just how it is when you travel alone with a young child. I got assigned a random seat (12C) at check in, and ended up being in a row with no other empty seat. Although I appreciate it when there is an empty seat next to me as it greatly improves our flight experience, t’s not an expectation I have and I never ask for it at check up.

How lucky!

Once the boarding was completed but before take off, a flight attendant came to me and offered to move us 3 row up (9C). There were two seats available, and that they usually try to accommodate people with young infants. I was delighted and accepted right away. The flight attendant helped me move my things and explained the situation to the other passenger on row 9. The passenger did not appreciated it at all, she started complaining to the flight attendant that she was planning to sleep on the flight, and that it would be impossible now. That she specifically chose this seat while checking online because the row was empty and it’s gonna be a nightmare now.

This flight attendant handled it perfectly.

The flight attendant simply explained that both my seats (old and new) are Standard, that the women only paid for her own seat and that their policy is trying to accommodate young parents if possible. The woman then told me that I should be ashamed to impose all this noise on people that are just trying to enjoy their flight. Especially since it wasn’t even my seat and I didn’t even pay for it. Honestly, I’m really not good with confrontation, I usually end up either crying or apologizing so I just ignored her all the way, as if she didn’t speak at all. That got her even more angry but she finally stopped complaining after a while.

Kids cry sometimes, this isn’t bad at all.

My son ended up crying only once, I got some stinky eye and some other rude comments but all in all, the flight was way more comfortable for us this way. So I don’t really regret switching seats. But I do wonder if I’m the AH, it’s true that I didn’t pay for that seat, and that it wasn’t my originally assigned seat. AITA?

The seat belonged to nobody and the flight attendant offered it to her, she has every right to sit there.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any insights on this.

The airline gave her the seat.

Here’s an answer from an ex-flight attendant.

She should have bought the seats.

She was never guaranteed empty seats.

This person thinks the other passenger was an unpleasant person.

Just ignore that entitled passenger.

They need to lighten up and relax.

