Mom With Kids Asked A Restaurant Customer If They Could Sit At The Table With Her Since There Weren’t Any Empty Ones, But She Said No. Now People Are Saying She Was An Intolerant Jerk.

AITAH for refusing to share my table with a woman and her two children? Yesterday during my lunch break, at the busiest time of the restaurant, a woman approached me with her children and asked if we could share a table since there were no others available. I told her I didn’t feel comfortable sharing space with strangers, and she got upset, claiming that her situation was difficult with two small children. I’m not a confrontational person, so I tried to explain myself again, but that only made things worse.

A waiter saved the day.

Luckily, a waiter arrived before the woman started yelling—because it seemed that way—and told her they already had a table for her. Before leaving, she insulted me again (in front of her children).

Her colleague thinks she messed up.

When I told this story to a colleague, she was also upset and told me I was an intolerant jerk for not letting the family sit with me and she asked me if I’m child hater. I don’t hate children but honestly I don’t like them. I generally avoid going to places with children or having any contact with them at all because I find them noisy and dirty. But it’s not like I’m rude or harsh when I run into them; I just try not to be around them. So AITAH?

It’s not even a question of liking children or not.

Maybe she simply wanted to sit at a table by herself instead of making small talk with a mom and her kids.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Having children with you doesn’t mean you can jump the line.

“No” is an acceptable answer.

Here’s the perspective of another mom.

Yes, the kids are probably rude too.

Even if she didn’t have kids with her, she could still say “no.”

Wait your turn, lady!

What a bizarre take.

