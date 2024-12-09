Two Firefighters Talked About the Dangers Associated With Surge Protectors

A lot of folks don’t know everyday things about fire safety in their homes, and that’s why videos like this one are so important.

Two firefighters from Kinston, North Carolina posted a video on TikTok and offered some fire safety tips to viewers about surge protectors.

One of the firefighters said, “Here’s the thing: surge protectors are devices that allow you to plug many different items using one outlet. There are some things you shouldn’t plug into your surge protector.”

The other firefighter told viewers, “Don’t plug your space heater into your surge protector. It will overlap and cause a fire.”

The first firefighter continued, “Don’t plug your surge protector into another surge protector. It will overload it.”

The other man advised, “Lastly, you should always plug your surge protector directly into a wall outlet.”

I hope we all learned something today…

Here’s the video.

They can be dangerous!

