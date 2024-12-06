December 6, 2024 at 8:49 am

Two Mechanics Shared Their Thoughts About Whether People Should Buy Electric Vehicles. – ‘I don’t know that we’d have the electricity to do it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

There’s a lot of debate out there about electric vehicles and I think it’s always a good idea to hear what mechanics have to say about all kinds of vehicles…

And today we’re in luck!

Two mechanics who work for Royalty Auto Service shared their thoughts about electric vehicles with TikTok viewers.

The text overlay on the video reads, “What Are Our Thoughts On Electric Vehicles? Should You Buy One?”

Source: TikTok

The first mechanic, who does the majority of the talking in the video, said, “I personally don’t have a problem with electric vehicles. I’m actually contemplating getting an electric vehicle, maybe an older Tesla.”

He added that peoples’ driving habits will play a big part in this decision and explained that people who live in cold climates have problems with electric vehicles because they don’t charge as fully in freezing temperatures.

The man then explained that in the southeast part of the country, recent hurricanes wreaked havoc on the region, and that some electric vehicles were ruined by saltwater during floods, and that some of them have even caught on fire.

Source: TikTok

He said, “If everybody bought an electric car, I don’t know that we’d have the electricity to do it.”

The mechanic then added that hybrid vehicles are the way to go if a person’s sole concern is about the environment.

The second man in the video said that electric vehicles are fun to drive but added, “it’s just not sustainable right now.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@royaltyautoservice

Its all about a balance… #electricvehicle #electric #tesla #mechanic #automotive #cartok #stitch #viral #fyp #foryou

♬ Pop beat BGM / long version(1283324) – nightbird_bgm

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

This mechanic has made up his mind.

