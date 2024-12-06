Two Mechanics Shared Their Thoughts About Whether People Should Buy Electric Vehicles. – ‘I don’t know that we’d have the electricity to do it.’

There’s a lot of debate out there about electric vehicles and I think it’s always a good idea to hear what mechanics have to say about all kinds of vehicles…

And today we’re in luck!

Two mechanics who work for Royalty Auto Service shared their thoughts about electric vehicles with TikTok viewers.

The text overlay on the video reads, “What Are Our Thoughts On Electric Vehicles? Should You Buy One?”

The first mechanic, who does the majority of the talking in the video, said, “I personally don’t have a problem with electric vehicles. I’m actually contemplating getting an electric vehicle, maybe an older Tesla.”

He added that peoples’ driving habits will play a big part in this decision and explained that people who live in cold climates have problems with electric vehicles because they don’t charge as fully in freezing temperatures.

The man then explained that in the southeast part of the country, recent hurricanes wreaked havoc on the region, and that some electric vehicles were ruined by saltwater during floods, and that some of them have even caught on fire.

He said, “If everybody bought an electric car, I don’t know that we’d have the electricity to do it.”

The mechanic then added that hybrid vehicles are the way to go if a person’s sole concern is about the environment.

The second man in the video said that electric vehicles are fun to drive but added, “it’s just not sustainable right now.”

Take a look at the video.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This mechanic has made up his mind.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.