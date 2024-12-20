Ungrateful Neighbors Complained About The Path They Take To Get To Their House, So They Created Their Own Path Which Eventually Got Removed

Having a shared path or yard with a neighbor can be annoying.

Fences make good neighbours. My parents lived in a house where the neighbour had right of access across my parent’s back garden to get to their’s. This is a Standard U.K. Victorian end terrace rules. They were jerk neighbours. They would let their grandkids run around our garden and drop their rubbish.

They would also come out and stand in our garden while my parents had family BBQs, and stare at us. My folks couldn’t do much about it because they had the right to be there. My parents were fed up of this, as well as them walking across the flower beds and leaving the gates open. So when the farmer who owned the land surrounding my parents house offered to sell about 1/4 acre of it, my parents jumped at the chance.

Imagine the original path to the neighbour’s back gate before the sale. They would walk up the path beside my parent’s house, across the yard (where they could look into our kitchen), And walk to their gate which was located on the boundary between our two houses, about halfway up the garden.

My parents bought the land and erected two 7-foot fences around the perimeter of the land. The fences were about 4-foot apart. The entrance was around 30-feet away from the original gate. And when you walked all the way around the new path, it led directly to the neighbour’s back gate. Essentially, they had their own path and didn’t need to enter our garden.

The neighbours didn’t like this because it meant they had to walk much further to get to their back gate. My parents reminded them they have fulfilled their legal obligation to give them access across their land to the neighbours back garden. It didn’t say anywhere that it has to be the shortest route. The neighbours threatened legal action but didn’t follow it up.

The farmer sold the rest of the land to a developer. The neighbour contacted the developer to ask if they could create their own exit onto the developer’s land at the far end of their garden so they didn’t have to use our path. The developer agreed as that area was going to be a pathway. They gloated to my dad that they didn’t need our path anymore and he’d wasted his money for nothing. So my dad put a lock on the gates to ensure privacy as they no longer needed it.

When the foundations for the first buildings went up, the neighbour complained to council and company. They were too close (by 2 metres) and had to be moved. The fuss cost the developer a lot of extra money, so they sent a letter to all the neighbours informing them that a path will no longer be running along the back of our gardens as it will now be used as garages to offset the cost of reworking the foundations.

They built a garage block directly behind the neighbour’s garden. The neighbours now had a gate at the bottom of the garden that led to an ugly concrete wall. The neighbour then had to come cap in hand to ask my dad politely to removed the locks, so he could start using the path again. My father obliged. The neighbours only stayed a few more years as it seemed that the son-in-law actually owned the house and when he divorced the daughter, he sold the house and kicked them out.

