Verizon Customer Tried To Trade In His Old Phone For A New One At A Store. It Didn’t Go Well. – ‘I’m not trying to accuse you of anything. I’m just telling you what I see on my end.’

Why can’t these phone companies get their acts together?

It seems like we see horror stories on TikTok almost every day when it comes to these businesses, and here’s another one!

It comes to us from a man named Eason who talked to viewers about why he was unhappy with Verizon.

Eason said that, based on his research, he was led to believe that his Verizon family bill would only go up by $4 a month after he traded in his device for an iPhone 16.

He’d previously confirmed that the store had iPhone 16 models in stock but was told by an employee that he’d have to wait for a few days for a phone to come in. The Verizon employee also told him that his phone bill would only increase by $1 a month.

Eason was surprised to see that his monthly payment had gone up by $110 when he checked his Verizon app a few days later.

The Verizon employee told him the $110 amount was just an estimate and that the bill would go down to the original amount after he traded in his old phone.

Eason said, “This man was so upset. And I’m like bro, ‘I’m not trying to accuse you of anything. I’m just telling you what I see on my end. And also, to begin with, you told me you had the phone and then you didn’t. So, like, calm down.’”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual spoke up.

Another person offered some advice.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

Yikes…this is not good…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.