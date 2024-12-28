Walmart Employee Said Cell Phone And Internet Providers Harass Customers In Her Store. – ‘I’ve seen them run after customers, walk with them while shopping.’

Thank goodness someone finally said it!

I’m tired of “representatives” bothering me when I’m trying to shop in stores and mind my own business…and apparently I’m not alone!

A TikTokker named T posted a video and talked about how she’s not too happy with cellphone and internet reps bothering customers at the Walmart where she works.

T told viewers, “I don’t know why they hire these Internet providers here. They harass customers all day.”

She added, “They got customers scared coming over to us, the Walmart workers, asking, ‘Hey, are they a scam?’”

T wrote in a comment, “I’ve seen them run after customers, walk with them while shopping, or if I’m helping them already they walk up asking them about internet just interrupting without saying excuse me/waiting.”

She added that a lot of the people doing this work are good-looking and said, “That’s how they get you. That’s how they get them customers to talk to you all day long.”

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say.

This viewer made a hilarious comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person ain’t dealing with it.

They need to kick these folks out!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!