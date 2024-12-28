December 28, 2024 at 10:49 am

Walmart Employee Said Cell Phone And Internet Providers Harass Customers In Her Store. – ‘I’ve seen them run after customers, walk with them while shopping.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@_.senseititi

Thank goodness someone finally said it!

I’m tired of “representatives” bothering me when I’m trying to shop in stores and mind my own business…and apparently I’m not alone!

A TikTokker named T posted a video and talked about how she’s not too happy with cellphone and internet reps bothering customers at the Walmart where she works.

Source: TikTok

T told viewers, “I don’t know why they hire these Internet providers here. They harass customers all day.”

She added, “They got customers scared coming over to us, the Walmart workers, asking, ‘Hey, are they a scam?’”

Source: TikTok

T wrote in a comment, “I’ve seen them run after customers, walk with them while shopping, or if I’m helping them already they walk up asking them about internet just interrupting without saying excuse me/waiting.”

She added that a lot of the people doing this work are good-looking and said, “That’s how they get you. That’s how they get them customers to talk to you all day long.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@_.senseititi

They getting outta hand harassing these customers that just wanna shop in peace without having to be asked about internet/phone service they got enough bills already😭😂 #fyp #internet #phoneservice #serviceprovider #callcenter #3rdparty #creditcard #managers

♬ original sound – Sensei T

Check out what viewers had to say.

This viewer made a hilarious comment.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person ain’t dealing with it.

Source: TikTok

They need to kick these folks out!

