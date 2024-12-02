Walmart Shopper Says Employee Was “Marking All Of This Stuff Down To $1” As She Shows The Goodies She Had In Her Cart

Shopping doesn’t have to break the bank and a great sale can make a lot of things affordable to you.

Walmart Shopper and TikToker @saving_mom proved this in her video of her clearance shopping quest at Walmart.

“You’re not going to believe why all these people and so many employees were there,” she starts the video.

“I couldn’t really get my way into there,” she said about the crowds of people who were looking for great deals like she was.

“But I remember there were certain items on clearance throughout the store.”

Toilet seats, toys and a smartphone tripod were just some of the items she scored for $1.00

Her strategy for finding the deals amidst the chaos was simple: she walked in an aisle near to a staff member who was putting $1 clearance tags on miscellaneous items and put things in her cart for later.

“I was not the first one there,” she says.

But she thinks she “found 30 items for $1” and is “thankful to God” for it.

“This might not be every Walmart, but check your store.”

Between shots of the times she chose, she posted images in the Walmart app of the item sale prices. This is handy because she can check them again on her phone without having to go back to the aisle to see if they’ve been cleared.

And because she has the items in her physical cart, she doesn’t have to worry about them being snatched up before she gets back to them. Clever!

Watch the full clip.

