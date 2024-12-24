Wedding Guest Insulted The Bride At Her Destination Wedding, So The Bride And Groom Decided To Uninvite Them Even Though She Had Already Arrived

When you plan a destination wedding, you’re basically forcing your friends and family to take a vacation just to see you get married.

In today’s story, one wedding guest at a destination wedding is so rude that the bride decides to uninvite her from the wedding.

Now, she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITAH for getting the groom’s brother’s wife’s mother uninvited from a destination wedding after she already arrived? My (33F) husband’s (35M) brother’s wife was talking badly about my husband at our rehearsal dinner and saying really inappropriate things. She was causing a lot of drama that night and my friends kept coming up to tell me what was going on. After sister-in-law caused all this drama, her mother had the nerve to come up to ME and tell ME that I need to stop causing all this drama. She asks me why I hate her daughter – which I don’t – and then she looks me up and down, tells me that my outfit is cute, smiles and walks away.

Her husband’s parents suggested uninviting the sister-in-law and her mother.

Later in the night I saw sister-in-law, mother, and mother’s date bickering together and then turning around and glaring at me. That made me realize, that was not the vibe I wanted at our wedding. My husband texted his parents explaining what had happening and they told us we should uninvite both of them and that they’d back us up.

The sister-in-law’s mother wants to be reimbursed for the trip.

We ended up uninviting the mother and tried to keep the peace by letting sister-in-law keep her invite. Four days after we get home from our wedding and honeymoon, my husband got an email from SIL’s mother asking him to reimburse her for all of her wedding expenses. She’s going off about me and how I’m a jerk for getting her uninvited from our destination wedding when she was already there. So, AITA?

Who thinks it’s okay to go and be rude to the bride at her wedding?

The sister-in-law’s mother sounds horrible!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

