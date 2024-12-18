Wells Fargo Customer Got Suspicious After Her Interaction With A Bank Teller. – ‘Something in my spirit said check your bank account.’

You’d probably think that you have nothing to worry about when you interact with a teller at your bank, right?

Well, that might not be the case…

A woman named Mia took to TikTok to share a story about why she became suspicious after dealing with a teller at a Wells Fargo location.

Mia said, “When y’all are out doing things, please just be aware.”

She told viewers that she went to a Wells Fargo location to deposit a $520 check and $601 in cash into her account. She said the bank teller gave her a receipt but the only transaction listed was the check deposit, not the cash.

Mia asked the worker about it and the worker said everything was fine.

She said, “Something in my spirit said, ‘check your bank account.’ I look at my savings account, and I only see one pending transaction.”

Mia confronted the worker about it and he told her that all the money wouldn’t be deposited at once and her cash would be added later.

Mia stood her ground and told the man she wanted him to re-check the transaction, and that’s when the teller grabbed the cash sitting next to him and pretended that he forgot about it.

She said, “You had the money sitting next to you? You was trying to pocket my ****.”

The teller then deposited her cash and gave her a new receipt.

Mia wrote in the video’s caption, “Am I tripping??? I don’t think so. Has anything like this ever happened to y’all?”

Here’s the video.

Check out what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

This is sketchy AS HELL.