December 18, 2024 at 10:48 am

Wells Fargo Customer Got Suspicious After Her Interaction With A Bank Teller. – ‘Something in my spirit said check your bank account.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@justremember_mee

You’d probably think that you have nothing to worry about when you interact with a teller at your bank, right?

Well, that might not be the case…

A woman named Mia took to TikTok to share a story about why she became suspicious after dealing with a teller at a Wells Fargo location.

Source: TikTok

Mia said, “When y’all are out doing things, please just be aware.”

She told viewers that she went to a Wells Fargo location to deposit a $520 check and $601 in cash into her account. She said the bank teller gave her a receipt but the only transaction listed was the check deposit, not the cash.

Mia asked the worker about it and the worker said everything was fine.

She said, “Something in my spirit said, ‘check your bank account.’ I look at my savings account, and I only see one pending transaction.”

Mia confronted the worker about it and he told her that all the money wouldn’t be deposited at once and her cash would be added later.

Source: TikTok

Mia stood her ground and told the man she wanted him to re-check the transaction, and that’s when the teller grabbed the cash sitting next to him and pretended that he forgot about it.

She said, “You had the money sitting next to you? You was trying to pocket my ****.”

The teller then deposited her cash and gave her a new receipt.

Mia wrote in the video’s caption, “Am I tripping??? I don’t think so. Has anything like this ever happened to y’all?”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@justremember_mee

Am i tripping??? I dont think so😂 Has anything like this ever happened to yall? #bank#givememymoney #mhhhm #seemsfishytome #fyp

♬ original sound – Mia

Check out what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

This is sketchy AS HELL.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter