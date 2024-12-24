Woman Decided Not To Prepare A Lot Of Thanksgiving Food And Only Made Desserts For Sharing, But Then Her Sister’s Family Showed Up Looking For The Turkey

Preparing huge holiday meals for family and relatives can be fun and fulfilling; however, if they constantly rely on you for holiday meals year after year, it can also be tiring.

So this mom informed the rest of the family that they can only share desserts with family members who plan to visit them.

Her sister did not respond, and if she saw the message, she clearly didn’t take it seriously.

Check out the full story below.

Just desserts. For over 20 years, I have hosted holidays at my place. My sister and her family moved out of state, but are close enough to come back for each holiday. Sounds great right? Well, not so much.

Her sister has the same game plan every year.

My sister and her family always go to her in-laws’ place for the big meal. And since her MIL is not a great cook, they just pick at the food. And then invade my place for “leftovers,” aka the entire meal afterwards. Now you’re probably thinking what’s the big deal, right?

She thinks it has become a huge undertaking.

Well, the big deal is that it’s gotten to the point my recipe for mashed potatoes starts with a 10 pound bag of potatoes. The turkey barely fits in the oven, the sides take up the entire counter, and I use an entire quart of cream for just desserts. It’s a huge undertaking. And not only does my sister not contribute financially, she never even has the decency to let me know whether they are coming or when.

So this year, she planned to share only desserts with guests.

This year, I texted the family that my kids were going to make the meal for just us. And if anyone wanted to join us afterwards, I’d have dessert and only dessert to share. As usual, I got a text from everyone else but nothing from my sister. Rather than trying to chase her down, I “assumed” she had gotten the message and went on with my plans.

As usual, her sister’s family arrived.

The time comes and the kids put on a lovely meal. We eat and enjoy ourselves, then pack up the leftovers. A few family showed up over the next hour, and we chatted happily. Then it happens. Their car is pulling into the driveway. Sister’s family has arrived.

Her sister started asking about where the food was.

They invade in the usual style, going around and giving quick hugs before heading for the kitchen. It took less than 30 seconds before she’s out (trying to be polite since there are still others there) to ask where the food is. Me: Aren’t the pies on the counter? The bread pudding is in the crockpot, and the sauce is on the stove. Her: Yes, but where’s the food?

So she suggested to grab some fast food instead.

At this point, the others are starting to catch on to what’s up, and trading glances. Me: I told everyone that we were only doing dessert. Did you not get the message? Her: You know we can’t actually eat at MIL’s house. We were counting on eating here before we drive back. Me: Well, I think there should be fast food open somewhere between here and your place.

Her sister threw some nasty comments.

Her adult kids were trickling out of the kitchen at this point. Looking around as if a turkey dinner is going to magically appear out of thin air. And everyone else is practically holding their breath waiting to see what happens. She spewed some not nice comments about how they were probably not going to find anything open and it was my fault they were going hungry.

The family left, and they continued to have a nice evening.

She told “the kids” to grab something to eat in the car and stomped out. I don’t know who lost their composure first, but I think it was my uncle who cracked and started laughing. Once we calmed back down, the rest of us had quite the nice evening enjoying just desserts.

It sounds like her sister didn’t get the message or didn’t think it really applied to her.

Let’s read the reactions of other people about this on Reddit.

Ask for payment, says this person.

People are siding with OP.

Exactly. Who does that, anyway?

This user hopes they finally learned the lesson.

While this person says they should keep it up.

Some people are too entitled, and they think they can always get their way.

