Woman Rents Room To Her Friend At A Deal, But When The Friend Has A Long-Term Guest She Thinks Her Landlord Should Cover The Extra Bills

Renting to friends and family can be great, helping people where you can to make their lives that bit easier.

It can also cause relationships to deteriorate though, if one person oversteps.

That’s exactly what happened in this story, where one woman took her friend’s parents’ generosity for granted.

AITA for kicking out my friend for demanding I pay rent for my apartment? My friend ‘D’ and I have been living in the apartment my parents own for college. We split utility bills while she also pays €300 for rent. Its a two bedroom apartment with a living room, kitchen and 1.5 bathrooms in a nice area; €300 is not nearly how much rent for that place would cost under normal circumstances. Nevertheless, our parents are civil with each other, so the massive discount was agreed upon on the premise that we split utility bills. I don’t pay rent as my parents own the apartment, but I work and spend my own money for daily needs and groceries. D doesn’t pay the rent herself either, her parents pay everything.

For a year now, D has been inviting her college friend who I’ll call A to study at our place, sometimes to sleep over. A lives off campus but in a really dodgy area with her older brother and his friend. More than a month ago, D asked if A can stay over for a week. I told her that was no problem because I had a vacation set for that time. When I got back 9 days later, she was still at our place, so I asked D when A was going home, as I had planned for my friend to come over for the weekend. She told me A got into a fight with her brother and didn’t want to be there right now. I was annoyed but I never found an issue with A so I just asked she leave until the end of the week. She didn’t. Three weeks passed and bills came in, which were almost double of what they were previously.

I sat down with D and gave her a run-down of the bills and she seemed surprised. She said to me “I’m not paying that much.” I looked at her and made a joke: “Yeah you’re not, your dad is”. D got angry and went into her room. I thought the joke didn’t land well so I knocked on her door to apologize, but I overheard D ranting how I don’t even pay for anything so I wouldn’t understand why her parents are mad. I entered the room and told A to pick up her stuff and leave. She seemed embarrassed, but 20 minutes later she left. I asked D what she meant by that, and she said “The bills are twice as much as last month’s and dad is going insane over why he has to pay this much when you even had a guest over.”

I told her she is a hypocrite if she thinks my friend staying over for a weekend affected the bills nearly as much as A living here for a month. She told me I’m heartless for blaming A, who is having a hard time, for the increased bills, and screamed I should contribute more to them. Then, she called her dad in the bathroom and demanded that I pay rent too because it’s unfair. I told her she’s insane if she thinks I’ll pay rent in my own apartment and that she has until the start of the semester to find another place and move out. D started crying and throwing towels on the ground. She did move out a few days ago. We haven’t spoken since, but A texted me apologizing for burdening me. My parents told me it wasn’t my decision to make, even though they agree. Now, I’m not sure if I was out of line for making her to move out or for how I acted towards both her and A. AITA?

This person thought that A sounded like a much better roommate than D.

And this person agreed that D was definitely the problem.

Some people thought that the women had a lot to learn about money.

While most people agreed that anyone reasonable would understand that more people equals higher bills.

One thing’s for sure: this roommate is entitled and immature.

Ever heard the saying “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone?”

This girl is about to get a huge reality check.

