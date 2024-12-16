Woman’s Hard Work Earned Her Enough To Purchase Property, But Her Unemployed Boyfriend Accused Her Of Creating A Power Imbalance By Not Including Him On The Title

In relationships, compromise is key, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to give in to your partner’s every demand.

When one woman decided to buy an apartment solo, her unemployed boyfriend’s surprising reaction turned a milestone into a minefield.

AITA: for my response when my boyfriend brought up the apartment purchaese/ownership in front of his family? I (F29) have been with my boyfriend Adam (M27) for 2 and a half years. He’s the quiet, shy type, and it’s very hard to get him to open up about what bothers him. For now, I’m the one with an income. We get along easily, though he can be a bit unreasonable sometimes.

For example, he doesn’t cook because he’s worried I won’t like his food, but he still cooks for himself — and the smell is pretty telling that his cooking is good. Another example is that he doesn’t do most chores, saying he’s worried he might break or damage something. It’s frustrating, but we’re working on fixing it.

Now onto the more complicated issue. I’d put money aside since 2015 to buy an apartment, and I’m finally able to get it done this year. When I told him this, he got agitated and said I should wait a little longer until we’re married, but I said no. He started complaining about how bad he feels about seeing me buy the apartment myself without having him contribute. I asked what I was supposed to do because it kinda sounded like a “him problem.” No offense.

But he got so worked up and gave me two options: 1. I put his name on the title.

2. I don’t buy the apartment until marriage so it becomes a “shared marital asset.” I said no and that was final, and he should drop it. He eventually did.

At his family’s house, I was taken aback when he started complaining about the apartment again. He told me to either put his name on the title or wait until marriage to buy it. He feels like there’s a “huge power imbalance” here and that he can’t bring himself to accept it. He also said it makes him feel like he contributes nothing.

I snapped and said, “The reason you feel like you contribute nothing is because you literally contribute nothing, and I suggest you fix that by actually finding a job and having a decent income.” His family looked shocked. He glanced at me, then got up and walked away. I waited for him to come back, but had to go home because his mom said he felt too overwhelmed and wanted some space.

She then basically started shaming me for my “statement” and hinted about financial abuse and control over her son. He’s not home yet and is demanding another talk about the apartment, probably expecting me to agree to one of his options. AITA?

“Marital assets” are usually something both parties contribute to equally, or at least semi-equally!

