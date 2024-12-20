Woman’s Husband Spilled Water In Their Only Can Of Baby Formula And Ruined it, But He Told Her It Was Silly To Be Concerned About It

Everyone makes mistakes, but it’s just the worst when someone doesn’t want to admit they made one.

In this woman’s case, her husband refuses to recognize his mistake in spilling water in their only can of baby formula, and it’s driving her nuts. Now she’s wondering who’s really in the wrong.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA husband spilled water in our only can of formula My husband spilled water in our only can of formula that we have right now and didn’t tell me. I found out when I opened the can over an hour later and there was a bunch of goopy, mud-like formula inside. He didn’t flood the can, but it wasn’t just a few drops of water either.

Any sane person would just throw it away and be extra careful next time.

When I found out, I went to tell him that I needed to go get a new can because the old can is essentially no longer safe to use. He got angry and said “that was stupid” and that we could just still use the parts of the can that were still dry.

He didn’t validate her concerns and things escalated.

I reiterated that I thought the can was no longer safe. He doubled down that it was stupid to throw it away and that I’m just going to waste a bunch of money for no reason. AITA for thinking that the can needs to be replaced?

Some people make us question reality, but the fact is that the formula is ruined.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

It’s okay to make mistakes, but it’s necessary to take accountability for them.

