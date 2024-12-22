Woman’s Roommates Were Disturbing Her Sleep And The Dorm Manager Sided With Them, So She Disrupted Their Sleep Using Their Own Rules.

People who aren’t getting enough sleep will do anything to be able to rest properly.

In this case, a woman used her dorm’s unusual rules to her advantage and finally got the consideration she needed regarding her sleep schedule.

Let’s see how she did it.

So I’m not allowed to sleep when I want? OK then. This happened when I was living in a dorm. I explained to my roommates that because of my insomnia I can’t sleep whenever I want. I have to follow a strict routine and I sleep from 23 to 7. I asked them not to make too much noise when I’m trying to sleep (previously one of them decided it would be OK to play a song loudly at 23 while I was trying to sleep which is why I felt like a conversation was necessary)

She made a reasonable request, but they disagreed.

They did not like this so they complained to the person in charge. The person told me that the sleeping hours are from 24 to 6 and if I dislike that I can leave but I don’t have the right to ask anyone to be quiet before 24 or after 6. Alright then.

She was already cooking up a plan.

My roommates tend to sleep from 2 to 7 and also during the day from 15 to 17. Now according to the rules, I have every right to be loud during 15 to 17 right? So that’s exactly what I did. Every day, when they wanted to sleep, I played music or talked to my phone or invited people over. They couldn’t sleep anymore.

They tasted their own medicine and didn’t like it.

Eventually they decided that they really needed some sleep, and since I won’t let them sleep during the day, they chose to sleep at 23, when I would also be asleep. But I wasn’t done. You see, they already ruined my routine, so I can’t sleep anymore and keep in mind, I still have the right to be noisy from 23 to 24, so that’s exactly what I did.

She made sure they would respect her sleep.

Eventually, we had another fight and they asked me to stop and promised to be quiet when I wanted to sleep. No one bothered my sleep after that.

And now everyone else is getting more sleep, too. Win, win!

Don’t mess with a sleep-deprived person.

