A Bully Broke The Cool Invention She Made at School, But She Got Revenge By Getting Him Suspended

I got my middle school bully suspended and he eventually changed schools. “I used to be an “inventor” in middle school. Roughly from ages 8-12 I had this phase. I would combine household shampoos/body washes, etc. to make “new super products.” (Obv these weren’t great but at the time, revolutionary).

I would attach things to other things to make super-versions of both things. One of these super-inventions was a pencil/pen/eraser hybrid. It utilized one of my favorite pencils in the world. It was one of my favorite “inventions” because it actually worked. I was definitely the weird girl in school. I didn’t show off my inventions usually, I mostly kept them at home. Since my pencil/pen/eraser combo thing actually worked, I wanted to use it in class. A boy who sat behind me would pick on me a lot was named Charlie.

One day, he saw me using the invention. At one point, I got up from my desk for something. When I came back, the pencil part was snapped in half and the elastic holding it all together had come off. The invention was effectively ruined. I was devastated – Charlie was snickering. I knew it was him. “Oops hehehehe” was all I got from him. I had put up with him being annoying for a long time but this was the last straw. Remember how I said he sat behind me? The wheels in my head started turning. See, we went to a Catholic private school. Everyone had to wear uniforms with stupid little ties. The girl’s ties were not covered entirely by a collar. I cut the back of my tie one day and after class, went up to my teacher “upset” because “Charlie cut my tie!!!”

Little did I know that the uniforms were considered school property. Charlie got a heavy suspension – like at least a week – and when he came back, he never messed with me again. I don’t think he even finished his time at our school, I think within a couple of years he went somewhere else. I felt a “little” bad about that part, I didn’t know the severity of his punishment, but he also crushed a piece of me that day and I stopped inventing stuff after that.”

