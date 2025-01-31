January 30, 2025 at 11:46 pm

A Bully Broke The Cool Invention She Made at School, But She Got Revenge By Getting Him Suspended

I got my middle school bully suspended and he eventually changed schools.

“I used to be an “inventor” in middle school.

Roughly from ages 8-12 I had this phase.

I would combine household shampoos/body washes, etc. to make “new super products.”

(Obv these weren’t great but at the time, revolutionary).

Sounds like a smart kid.

I would attach things to other things to make super-versions of both things.

One of these super-inventions was a pencil/pen/eraser hybrid.

It utilized one of my favorite pencils in the world.

It was one of my favorite “inventions” because it actually worked.

I was definitely the weird girl in school.

I didn’t show off my inventions usually, I mostly kept them at home.

Since my pencil/pen/eraser combo thing actually worked, I wanted to use it in class.

A boy who sat behind me would pick on me a lot was named Charlie.

Uh oh…

One day, he saw me using the invention.

At one point, I got up from my desk for something.

When I came back, the pencil part was snapped in half and the elastic holding it all together had come off.

The invention was effectively ruined.

I was devastated – Charlie was snickering.

I knew it was him. “Oops hehehehe” was all I got from him.

I had put up with him being annoying for a long time but this was the last straw.

Remember how I said he sat behind me?

The wheels in my head started turning.

See, we went to a Catholic private school.

Everyone had to wear uniforms with stupid little ties.

The girl’s ties were not covered entirely by a collar.

I cut the back of my tie one day and after class, went up to my teacher “upset” because “Charlie cut my tie!!!”

Take that, dude!

Little did I know that the uniforms were considered school property.

Charlie got a heavy suspension – like at least a week – and when he came back, he never messed with me again.

I don’t think he even finished his time at our school, I think within a couple of years he went somewhere else.

I felt a “little” bad about that part, I didn’t know the severity of his punishment, but he also crushed a piece of me that day and I stopped inventing stuff after that.”

Bullies always get what’s coming to them…

Or at least, they do when things go right.

