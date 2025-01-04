A Friend Plans To Flee The Country So They Can Ditch $40K Debt, So He Gets Publicly Shamed At His Own Party

It was supposed to be a celebration, but one braggy party confession turned into a full-blown callout.

Let’s just say not everyone was on board with the guest of honor’s “brilliant” plan to ghost his creditors.

Read on for the story.

AITA by publicly shaming my childhood friend for fleeing the country with enormous debt? I grew up in Denmark and have known my childhood friend, S, ever since I can remember. We are both 21 now. He threw a party last weekend to celebrate that he had been admitted to study a bachelor degree in Florida in the spring. He just told me that he had taken roughly $40K in loans from a Nordic bank, and was planning on fleeing Denmark with the $40K, and then just abandon the debt.

That’s a pretty big secret.

It honestly sounded like such a childish and immature move, that I began making a loud scene at his party. Granted, this was also because he explained his “trick” in such a do**hy way, and was being obnoxious and bragging about it. So I shamed him and told him that I would report his him to his bank, so they could have US debt collectors enforce the debt, essentially ruining his “trick.” It then got kinda awkward and no one said anything, but later multiple of my friends told me to mind my own business.

Everyone has opinions.

He also then mocked me, and said that Danish debt couldn’t follow him into the US. AITA?

The party ended with some awkward silence, a lot of judgment, and a hefty moral debate about loyalty versus doing the right thing.

Reddit might just have a field day deciding who’s in the wrong here.

Lots of people think the friend is pretty dumb.

And that OP doesn’t have to do anything because the bank will.

Lots of other people think everyone is the jerk in this situation…

Debt isn’t the only thing he tried to escape—it’s the consequences too.

