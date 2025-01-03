January 3, 2025 at 6:49 pm

A Homeowner Left Snacks Out For Delivery Drivers And One Of Them Ruined It For Everyone

by Matthew Gilligan

Some people have to ruin it for everyone…

A man named Gilbert posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he tried to do a good deed for delivery drivers…until one driver decided to act like a jerk.

Gilbert left a bunch of snacks out on his front porch for delivery drivers to enjoy.

His Ring camera captured one particular driver taking, well, all of them.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I left out Christmas snacks for the delivery workers and this guy takes EVERY SINGLE SNACK?!”

Not cool!

Check out the video.

this is absolutely unbelievable #amazon #deliverydriver #christmas

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

What a jerk!

