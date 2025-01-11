A Patient Was Mortified By What A Doctor Pulled Out Of Her Ear. – ‘It is huge and it looks like it shouldn’t fit there.’

This is the kind of stuff that should keep you up at night…

A TikTokker named Karrah posted a video and told folks about the unexpected experience she had while recently visiting an ear doctor.

Karrah said, “I’m literally mortified. I just got back from the ENT. I went there because I thought I was losing hearing in my ear. So he goes in, and he’s looking at both ears, and first he starts with the one that was fine. And he goes, ‘Oh, one second,’ and starts digging around in there, pulls out a massive black mass of ear wax. Like it is disgusting and it is huge and it looks like it shouldn’t fit there.”

She continued, “That was the healthy ear. I was like, oh gross, but cool. And then he moves on to the next one, and he’s like, ‘Okay, there’s some more ear wax on this, it’s actually cemented on the ear drum, so this will take a minute.’”

Karrah said the doctor removed more wax and then told her she was in for a shock.

She said, “So I’m dying inside, thinking it’s a bug, there’s a freaking bug in my ear. [He] brings out tweezers, and it was so painful. He’s pulling really hard, and it’s right on my eardrum. A massive clump of dog hair. And he said it looked like somebody had put dog hair in my ear and then just like stuffed it down the canal. I can’t.”

Oh my…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer spoke up.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this person has seen it all.

This is scary!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.