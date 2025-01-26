A Rude Customer Refused To Listen To Reason, So One Employee Took Creative Measures To Shut Her Down

In customer service, the loudest voices often demand the fastest fixes.

One particularly rude encounter led to a unique resolution that you wouldn’t find in any employee handbook.

Read on for the full story!

You pay my salary! Ok Back in the early 2000s, I worked in the repair center for a Canadian telecom service, and we were regularly verbally bullied by our clients. On this day, I was sitting in the back office/lunchroom eating my lunch when I heard a commotion.

Then one customer came in who was truly a doozy.

A customer wanted a software upgrade for their phone. The problem was that the new software upgrade was not available to us until two days later. She was yelling at my female colleague as she told her to come back in two days when we would have the upgrade available.

The entitlement was practically radiating off of her.

She went into a tirade of “I pay your salary.” This got me out of my seat and into the service area.

So this employee went right up to the front lines.

My first retort was, “You pay my salary? You clearly aren’t spending enough, as we aren’t paid enough to deal with this stuff.” I do have a domineering presence, crazy eyes, and a dominant tone to my voice, which kind of froze her.

Now that he had her attention, it was time to execute his revenge.

At this point, I decided to satisfy her needs. Remember, we did not have the upgrade available yet, so I made up a lie.

He came up with a story.

I told the young lady that the new upgrade was glitchy and could erase her entire phone. I explained this was why we couldn’t do it. She continued on, saying, “I doubt what you are saying.” I said, “No worries, you have been warned.”

So he decided to give her what she asked for. Or at least, as far as she knew.

I plugged her device into the software upgrade, which the client already had, so it didn’t actually do anything.

But something more nefarious was taking place instead.

But while the “upgrade” occurred, I erased every second contact from her phone, plus I deleted all the numbers tied to her 10 most recent phone calls. The client came back after 30 minutes. I told them the upgrade was complete and hopefully it worked out fine.

Of course, there wasn’t an ounce of graciousness to be found in this customer.

She was snarky and said, “I told you it’s fine.” She left happily, but I was even happier.

I wonder if she ever actually got the correct upgrade?

What she doesn’t know can’t hurt her, right?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This customer got exactly what she asked for.

This commenter would have taken their revenge a step further.

The customer’s threatening words weren’t quite the flex she thought they were.

This user says: Put your money where your mouth is!

This customer walked away truly believing she won the argument, but the truth is going to hit like a ton of bricks when she finally wises up.

The moral? Be careful who you yell at in customer service.

