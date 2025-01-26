Temu Shopper Reviewed The Cheese Grater She Bought

Temu sells everything, my friends!

I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…but it’s a thing…

Anyway, a woman named Kaori took to TikTok and showed viewers how the cheese grater she bought from Temu gave her a little more trouble than she bargained for.

Kaori said, “I was all excited about using my Temu stainless steel grater bowl thing. So I grated my cheese and like, what is this? Is it on this side, too? No? What is it?”

It seems that Kaori didn’t remove all the plastic film that was on the cheese grater.

She said, “So, if you order anything stainless steel from Temu, just be careful if there’s like a super, super duper thin plastic layer that you guys don’t even know about.”

Now you know!

Here’s the video.

@kaori_i_t I washed it first and couldn’t see the plastic 😅 ♬ original sound – Kaori

You gotta examine those Temu products very carefully…

You definitely don’t want plastic in your food!

