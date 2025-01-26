January 26, 2025 at 2:49 am

Temu Shopper Reviewed The Cheese Grater She Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

Temu sells everything, my friends!

I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…but it’s a thing…

Anyway, a woman named Kaori took to TikTok and showed viewers how the cheese grater she bought from Temu gave her a little more trouble than she bargained for.

Kaori said, “I was all excited about using my Temu stainless steel grater bowl thing. So I grated my cheese and like, what is this? Is it on this side, too? No? What is it?”

It seems that Kaori didn’t remove all the plastic film that was on the cheese grater.

She said, “So, if you order anything stainless steel from Temu, just be careful if there’s like a super, super duper thin plastic layer that you guys don’t even know about.”

Now you know!

Here’s the video.

I washed it first and couldn’t see the plastic 😅

Check out what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

You gotta examine those Temu products very carefully…

You definitely don’t want plastic in your food!

