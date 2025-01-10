A Stranger Was Living In His Basement And He Had No Idea. – ‘The basement is creepy to begin with. It’s dark, with long hallways.’

This is scary!

A TikTokker named Wyatt posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about how he found out that someone had been squatting illegally in the basement of his apartment building in Portland, Oregon.

Wyatt said, “I was making bread in my kitchen and heard someone crying or wailing. It sounded scary like something was really wrong.”

He originally thought it might’ve been a neighbor who needed help, but he locked his door when the screaming got louder and clower.

Two days later, Wyatt got a text message from his apartment manager and was told that the door code to the building was changed because of a security issue.

Wyatt continued, “My first clue that something was wrong is that my neighbors in the building were posting notes. Saying that their packages are missing or someone’s clothing was missing from the laundry room.”

Soon after, he explained, “I saw a very peculiar-looking man coming out of the basement, and he was staring at me like he had just been caught.”

Wyatt said one of his neighbors posted a message about the same man trying to steal a bike from the building’s basement.

He found out the stranger had been squatting in the basement and stealing from residents.

Wyatt said, “The property management company, to my knowledge, has been informed of the situation. I haven’t even gotten a text or anything.”

He added, “The basement is creepy to begin with. It’s dark, with long hallways and weird cutouts where people can hide. And now, that’s all I think about.”

Wyatt ended his video by saying, “Someone can definitely be squatting in your home, just to let you know.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

Sounds like a horror movie!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!