A Target Employee Talked About Why The Company’s Stores Have Long Lines And Very Few Cashiers

Has customer service gone the way of the dodo?

Based on recent viral TikTok videos, I’d say that the answer is a resounding YES.

And here’s another example…

A Target employee named Kaitlin posted a video on TikTok and put her company on blast for its lack of employees manning stores.

Kaitlyn addressed another video where a Target customer said their experience at a Target store was less-than-stellar because there were 50 other people in line trying to check out and very few cashiers.

In the original video, the person said, “There has got to be people looking for jobs.”

Kaitlyn said, “If I’m being completely honest, there is plenty of people, cashiers, to be scheduled. Target and, I feel like a lot of companies, try to schedule the least amount of people so they can make more money.”

She said that there used to be a lot more workers on the floor in Target stores in recent years, but she said that’s not the case anymore and every department in her store doesn’t have enough workers.

Well, this is frustrating…

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

I think Target needs to hire some more workers…

