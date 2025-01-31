A Teenager Was Rude To Him On A Very Long Flight, So He Paid Him Back By Blocking His Bathroom Access

These young whipper-snappers today need a wake-up call from time to time…

Petty revenge against annoying passenger on a long flight. “I was on this long flight from Brisbane, on a proper sized jet. Lots of people because it was the summer an everyone was either going to or returning from vacation.

Unfortunately for this very long flight I was situated behind this brat, he looked about 15 or 16 ish, but certainly didn’t act like it. For one thing he’d kick the seat constantly and blast loud, annoying music from his Switch. His dad apologized and tried to get him to settle down. I just tried to ignore him, hard to do with the kicking an loud music. They seemed to be having some sort of argument on top of all of this too, like towards the end of the flight, but still with many hours to go. Eventually, his dad has enough an actually tells him to go sit next to me. I roll my eyes but smile an try to be polite, only to be greeted by a grunt from the young man. I’m on the aisle seat, with one of the few free seats next to me by the window.

He pushes past as I get out of my seat for him-not saying sorry or excuse me or anything and continues to blast loud music from his Switch an swig from a mountain dew bottle. I politely try an talk to him but he quite literally gives me the finger. Well, he’s been already finished a Mountain Dew bottle and got into a second. It was the only drink available at the store where we departed-after we went through security and had to toss put all liquids. So, I put my rucksack by where he could at least try an squeeze past an put my tray table down. Then pretend to sleep, with my earpods in, listening to a podcast.

Later, he gets up an is like “move, I need the bathroom .” I pretend not to hear him. He tries to shove past but dad is like “don’t you dare push past someone sleeping, sit back down or you are in so much trouble when we land”. He whines but sits back down, probably regretting drinking all that Mountain Dew. The next hour I could hear him squirming. As soon as the seatbelt sign chimed, I was suddenly roused from sleep an asked him pleasantly if he had a good flight. He was literally holding himself an looking uncomfortable, the phrase ‘back teeth floating’ comes to mind. He whines about needing to go, bad. I say it’s unfortunate the seatbelt sign is on.

Now, the sign is on, but there’s still drinks out, and I still have a plastic glass and a bottle of water. I slowly pour out my water in front of him-making a real show of it an take a rather noisy drink. When the plane finally landed he was crossing his legs tight. It took ages to off board everyone and I spent a few minutes chatting to the dad as the plane emptied out. All the while the boys sitting there looking uncomfortable. When we finally got to enter the terminal, he was carrying hand luggage and walking awkwardly. I lost track of them by that point, but I did notice the huge lines for passport control and the distinct lack of bathrooms until you entered the main terminal.”

