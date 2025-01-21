A Thief Tried To Steal Junk Wheels From A Yard, But He Got A Painful Lesson From A Fire Ant Hill Instead

Some people will go to great lengths for a freebie, but they don’t always realize they’re heading straight through a heap of trouble.

When a thief tried to swipe some junked tires, they walked straight into a trap that truly couldn’t be ant-icipated.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Keep trying to steal my junk wheels? Fine I’ll make sure it hurts to get them. I had some take-off junk wheels while I was working on my truck. They’re in bad shape, so you can’t drive on them, but they’re good enough to hold a truck up on its own four wheels. When I was done, I set them aside in the yard with a chain through them and bolted to the fence post.

But they soon attracted the attention of a thief.

A few weeks later, while I was out of town, my neighbor alerted me that someone was in my yard trying to take the wheels but didn’t realize they were chained together, so they left.

Hungry for revenge, this person decided to set a little trap.

I figured they’d be back, so I took some old steel rotors and bolted them to each wheel. Then I cracked the beads on the tires and filled them with dirt to make them heavier. I put the wheels on top of the fire ant hill, which was painful for me too, so I knew if they came at night, they wouldn’t notice the massive fire ant valley where the wheels were.

Soon, it seemed the perpetrator feel right into it!

They went unnoticed for a few weekends, but this morning I noticed the stack of wheels wasn’t a stack anymore. I could see shuffle marks and ticked-off ants everywhere, so they must’ve come in the early morning before dawn. Man, I hope that hurt and they got a nice hernia or sprain.

What tires are really worth all that?

What did Reddit have to say?

Fire ants may be tiny, but they pack a punch.

Now this commenter has ants on the brain.

This commenter wishes the action would have been caught on camera.

This story really shows the value of being kind to your neighbors.

This thief isn’t likely to forget this lesson anytime soon.

Sometimes, karma really does bite back — especially when it’s armed with fire ants.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.