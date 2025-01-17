January 17, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A TikTokker Slammed Ford And Said The Company Is Getting Desperate. – ‘And I bet people still don’t want them. Still not worth it..’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thebogettibunch

Electric vehicles seem to be having a pretty tough uphill climb these days in the minds of consumers.

And this guy doesn’t think things are going too well for Ford these days…

He posted a video on TikTok and offered his thoughts to viewers about the Ford F-150 Lightning electric vehicle and how things haven’t gone according to plan for the major automaker.

Source: TikTok

The man said that “Ford just can’t move the Lightnings” and said that the company is desperate because it’s offering new F-150 Lightnings for lease for only $202 a month.

Source: TikTok

He told viewers, “Ford is desperate to move these Lightnings, so check this incentive they have got. $202 a month for 36 months, $6,779 due at signing. $200 a month for a brand new 2024 F-150 Lightning. 4 Wheel Drive XLT extended battery. That is cheap!”

He added, “And I bet people still don’t want them. Still not worth it. Which is even crazier because for 200 bucks a month it’s actually a pretty good deal. But, they don’t want it.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@thebogettibunch

Ford just cant move the lightnings! #ford #fordlightning

♬ original sound – The Bogetti’s

Here’s how folks reacted.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

He didn’t hold back!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter