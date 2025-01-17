A TikTokker Slammed Ford And Said The Company Is Getting Desperate. – ‘And I bet people still don’t want them. Still not worth it..’

Electric vehicles seem to be having a pretty tough uphill climb these days in the minds of consumers.

And this guy doesn’t think things are going too well for Ford these days…

He posted a video on TikTok and offered his thoughts to viewers about the Ford F-150 Lightning electric vehicle and how things haven’t gone according to plan for the major automaker.

The man said that “Ford just can’t move the Lightnings” and said that the company is desperate because it’s offering new F-150 Lightnings for lease for only $202 a month.

He told viewers, “Ford is desperate to move these Lightnings, so check this incentive they have got. $202 a month for 36 months, $6,779 due at signing. $200 a month for a brand new 2024 F-150 Lightning. 4 Wheel Drive XLT extended battery. That is cheap!”

He added, “And I bet people still don’t want them. Still not worth it. Which is even crazier because for 200 bucks a month it’s actually a pretty good deal. But, they don’t want it.”

