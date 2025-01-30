January 30, 2025 at 2:21 pm

Toyota Owner Brought His Car In For An Oil Change, But The Mechanics Ended Up Taking His Whole Car Apart

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m not gonna lie…this would freak me out!

A man named Alonzo showed viewers what happened to his car when he took it in for a routine oil change.

Alonzo said, “Imagine just coming in for [an] oil change, and the mechanic goes, ‘I heard a weird ticking sound from your truck. What was it? I’m not sure. We’re looking into it. We’re just doing some investigating on that ticking sound.’”

He then showed viewers that his Toyota Tundra was completely taken apart.

Alonzo mimicked the mechanics and said, “Just doing a little investigating. Just a little bit. No worries, sir. No worries. Everything is okay. Just a couple things we want to look into.”

Wow, that doesn’t look good…

Take a look at the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

That escalated quickly!

I think most of us would be stunned.

