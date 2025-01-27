January 27, 2025 at 4:49 pm

An Amazon Driver Showed TikTok Viewers The Damage His Truck Sustained

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jaycee62696

Well, this escalated quickly!

An Amazon driver named Jean posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the damage his delivery vehicle sustained in an accident.

Jean first showed viewers damage around the tire of his delivery van and said, “Just a little spray paint right there.”

And then it was time for the big reveal!

He panned his camera toward the front of his van and let’s just say that the damage was extensive.

Jean joked, “That should be Gucci, right? Ain’t no big deal.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

@jaycee62696

Someone pass me a black spray paint!!!!!!! #amazon #fyp #viralvideo

♬ original sound – Jaycee

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, at least Amazon has good insurance.

They’d better, anyway.

