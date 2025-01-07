An Uber Eats Customer Called Out the Company For Trying To Rip Him Off. – ‘You can’t legally advertise a discount and sneakily try to add it back on at the end.’

Is everything a rip-off these days?

It sure seems like it!

And here we go again with another story to chew on…

A TikTokker named James posted a video on TikTok and shared a story with viewers about how Uber Eats tried to rip him off.

James said, “Hi Uber Eats, I would love a word because you guys are currently stealing from your customers in broad daylight, and this is a class action lawsuit waiting to happen. You can check my account, kay? I spend a lot of money with you, so I would love to cash a fat check.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that he thought his total was going to be $22.48 after discounts and a tip, but that’s not what happened.

James continued, “Let’s back it up, 0kay? Remember this whole checkout page, my total is $18.48, which if you add my $4 tip, let’s do the math together shall we, that brings the total to $22.48.”

He added, “Then please explain to me how the **** when I go to check out, all [of a] sudden my total is $28.04? Hmm, that’s a lot more than $22.48.”

He continued, “In fact, it’s $5.56 more, which very interestingly is the exact discount that it claims my Uber One credits are giving me.”

James added, “You can’t legally advertise a discount which is confirmed by this price here, and sneakily try to add it back on at the end. No. But even regardless of the Uber One credits or whatever the **** that even means, my total before the discount that isn’t a real discount, was $23.54. If you add on my $4 tip, that brings it to $27.54, which means they’re still stealing $0.50 and not accounting for it.”

James ended his video by saying, “Uber, this is illegal, false advertising. Pay up.”

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

What the heck is going on here?

