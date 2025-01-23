A School Bully Tells Him That He Deserved To Be Messed With, So He Gets Revenge By Messing With His Job Prospects

Sometimes, the only peace someone can have is with revenge.

See how one Redditor who prepared to move on after high school has an unexpected interaction with their childhood bully that results in the ultimate revenge.

Did he go too far? Read the story below to find out.

Bully me? Don’t get a job I was awkward as a teenager. I hated crowds, the sound of my own voice; I did not enjoy school (which, among other factors, made me under-perform), and whenever I talked to someone, I tried to make it brief.

But one particular student bullied this awkward teen.

One guy, let’s call him M, picked on me from day one for that. He singled me out on every opportunity he got, made fun of me, what I wore, what I read and so on. It was constant and nonstop, and he ultimately got in trouble with the teachers for this. He toned it down afterwards, but his bullying never ceased completely. Until we graduated, that is, after which I did not see him again for about a year.

Thankfully, OP had found their stride and even felt comfortable talking with M.

Lo and behold, class reunion comes. I was a bit more self-assured then, thanks to new friends, a therapist and other benevolent factors, so I even felt comfortable talking to M for a bit. Unsurprisingly, he was unapologetic about his bullying and said something along the lines of, “Well, you kind of deserved that, so, you know, it’s all good.”

That’s when something snapped within OP. The planning soon began.

That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Bully me for three years, alright, but don’t ever, EVER tell me that this is my own fault. So, I planned my revenge. I knew M’s full name, so looking him up on Facebook was easy enough. He had posted some decent photos of himself, too, which came in just handy.

But this was a plan that needed skills that, thankfully, OP already had.

I am quiet adept with Photoshop, so faking a photo for job applications (yeah, it’s a thing where I live) was easy enough. I also managed to put together a CV for him and find out his address. And then, the fun began. In his profile, M foolishly said what his job aspirations were [and] how he wanted to achieve them. And I decided to help him a little. I spend a fair bit of money and time to gather every possible job opportunity for him to achieve his aspiration in a 60-mile radius, give or take a bit. Not only Internet job offers, but advertisements in various newspapers, word-of-mouth and even going to the employment office to check on any offerings I might have missed.

And the last step? Applying for the jobs.

And I send all of them an application in M’s name, complete with photo, address, CV, copy of his last report card (which was also done in Photoshop, which was honestly painstaking) and everything. The letter of application was, of course, written by me as well. And while it wasn’t horrible in any sense, I carefully arranged it so that nobody would even invite M to a job interview. Just small mistakes here and there, nothing like inappropriate hobbies – it was just another letter someone could have actually send, it was just very, very bad.

This seemingly put M in quite the bind.

Needless to say, M moved shortly after. And I felt satisfaction. I was tempted to repeat my little trick after finding out where he lived now, but I decided against it, even though he deserved it in my book.

Does Reddit think this was just revenge, or did the bullying make the OP a bully, too?

Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

Some Redditors hailed the expert-level revenge.

Others noted that OP broke the law.

And some commenters felt OP had also turned into a bully.

If the revenge breaks the law, you went too far.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.