Babysitter Uses Dog Training Techniques On Nephew, But Mom Is Less Than Amused

AITA for training my nephew My sister has a nearly 4 year old son who isn’t the most misbehaved kid on earth but she doesn’t really disciple him so he’ll have tantrums, take things without asking, etc. He’s a sweet kid otherwise and it’s not his fault, it’s just that my sister is very lax about parenting, which isn’t good. Babysitting can be a real hassle because of this. I had a dog up until a few years ago, Frisco. (Named because I was really into Frisky Dingo at the time, not named after the city.) He passed away in 2021 at the ripe old age of 16. I used a clicker to train him as a puppy and it worked really well. I still have his old clicker along with some of his other things. He was a good boy.

Anyway, I’ve been watching my nephew for my sister a few times a week and at first he was a little annoying and wouldn’t listen to anything I’d say. I couldn’t tell him to do anything without it turning into a tooth-and-nail kind of fight against his willpower. Then one day I remembered Frisco and how he was a stubborn pup when I first got him. So I brought out the old clicker. If my nephew does something that he’s supposed to do, I click the clicker and give him positive reinforcement and sometimes a small treat in the form of sweets or screen time.

At first I wasn’t sure it would do anything but now it’s helped tremendously. He eats his food, he gets a click and praise. He puts away his toy after playing, he gets a click and praise. Same with not being fussy about taking a bath, turning off the tablet or TV when it’s time to, even when he uses the potty. The other week I was hanging out with him and my sister and she had asked my nephew to wash his hands. He got up and did it without question and my sister was impressed with him. After he was done I clicked the clicker and told him good job. He came and gave me a hug. When I looked at my sister I didn’t expect her to be so furious. Like she was really about to freak out.

She accused me of treating her nephew like a dog and not thinking of him as a human which is ridiculous. It’s just something I found that works for both he and I. I don’t see him as a dog at all, obviously. His made such improvements in his temperament and behavior that I didn’t think she’d have a problem with it. But now she doesn’t want me to babysit anymore and I feel really embarrassed, ashamed, and anxious about what I did being horribly wrong. So I really don’t know. AITA for training my nephew with my dog’s old clicker?

