Best Friend Claims He’s Too Busy To Respond, But Spends Hours On Roblox, So She Stops Texting Him Altogether

A teenager with a best friend who’s “too busy” to reply…unless it’s for Roblox or his other friend, apparently.

So when the friend drops the ball, the poster tries a little reverse psychology.

Does this backfire?

Read on for the story.

AITA: i text my best friend everyday and he doesn’t respond, now i do it and he’s surprised? I 19F and my best friend 18M have been close friends over the past year. Let’s call him Damian. He is very busy, so he cannot respond a lot. At least i thought he was. We made a friend (lets call her Eliza, 20F) together on a game, and ever since we made a group chat for us, i’ve noticed he’s a lot active then he should be for someone so busy. As the friendship between me and Eliza has been forced upon me without my say, i don’t text much on the groupchat. Think of it as if you were out with a friend and you went to the bathroom and came back to your friend hanging out with someone you’ve never seen before, and then they spend the rest of the day with you, so to be nice you allow it.

Sounds like he’s got a full schedule—just not the one he told you about!

But just because i don’t text on the groupchat much doesn’t mean me and Damian don’t text privately. The thing is, i text every single day, giving updates about my life since i know he likes it. I like doing that too due to my past trauma of being ignored for years by my middle school classmates, so texting someone everyday has helped a ton. The problem is that Damian takes days up to a week to respond to me at all. When he would vent to me he would say he’s very busy or he’d be too tired to respond so it takes quite some time to find a time where he can respond. But now that we have a mutual friend i feel like he wasn’t telling me the full truth. He is busy i can confirm, but he can still play roblox up to 3 hours apparently. He still finds the time to respond to all of Eliza’s messages! It really confused me that he found all that time in his “busy schedule” to do all that but not respond to a few messages, he knows how much it matters to me.

Hmm, guess your messages don’t make the cut.

There’s this saying to”treat others how you want to be treated”. I follow it religiously. When someone treats me well, i treat them well. When someone is being a asshole to me for no reason, i treat them with the very same attitude. it is the 21st of November, the last time i had texted him was on November 4th. To which he replied to on November 6th. After i realised how often he replies to me after i patiently wait for days, i decided to see just how long will it take of me not texting anything for him to notice. 15 days later, on November 19th he finally texts me 5 messages. i thought why am i suddenly obligated to text back? Today he has texted me again. Why is he so confused on why im treating him the same way he’s treating me? i’m busy too but i still find the time for him.

Guess he has time for Roblox but not for basic friendship!

i honestly have no idea how to proceed from here. I love my best friend, i always give him gifts and all i get is late responses, showing up late to meet ups, and promises of gifts that never come. i am fed up with being treated like this. All my private friends are telling me to block him, but i don’t know if i want to. Maybe he has a excuse on why he’s doing all this? Im texting here only because i want people to tell me if im in the wrong here, and i want the full truth on what you all think. Am i the jerk?

Seems like he’s learning the hard way about treating others the way they treat him…

Reddit is mixed here.

This person says it’s time to move on.

This person thinks she is the AH.

And this person says everyone is at fault.

If the friendship’s a game, it sounds like he’s playing with all the wrong rules.

It doesn’t sound like a future is in the cards.

