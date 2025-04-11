Woman Discovered The Dark Truth About Her Best Friend’s Fiancé, So She Chose To Risk Their Friendship To Warn Her

Engagements are supposed to be the start of a happily ever after, but not every love story deserves a fairy-tale ending.

When one woman learned her best friend’s fiancé had a concerning history of stalking and harassment, she knew staying silent wasn’t an option.

AITAH for telling my best friend’s fiancé the real reason his last relationship ended? So, I (27F) have a best friend, Sarah (26F), who’s been with her fiancé, Jake (29M), for about two years now. They just got engaged a couple of months ago, and up until recently, I had no reason to think anything was off. But then I found out who Jake’s ex was, and everything changed.

It turns out, she and Jake had a mutual connection.

Jake used to date a woman named Megan (30F), and the reason I know this is because she’s actually an old coworker of mine. We weren’t best friends or anything, but I remember when she went through an absolute nightmare because of him.

It got so bad that Megan had to take legal action.

She had to take out a restraining order, and he was charged with stalking and harassment after they broke up. I remember her coming to work shaken up because he would just show up outside her apartment, leave creepy notes, and at one point, he even slashed her tires. I never really connected the dots until Sarah casually mentioned his ex’s name in passing.

Apparently Jake gave Sarah a very different story about how everything went down.

When I asked her what Jake had told her about the breakup, she gave me the classic story: Megan was crazy, obsessed with him, and made up lies when he tried to move on. I didn’t want to interfere in her relationship, but I also couldn’t just sit there knowing she might be walking into something dangerous. So, I reached out to Megan and asked if she was okay with me sharing what I knew.

Megan was gracious enough to go above and beyond to share her story.

She was super understanding and even offered to send Sarah the police reports and the court documents from when everything went down. So, I sat down with Sarah and told her the truth.

She presented all the compelling evidence against Jake.

I showed her the actual records, explained what Megan had gone through, and just let her process everything. She was quiet for a while, then said she needed time to think.

Jake became irate and began trying to smear her in an attempt to win Sarah back.

A couple of days later, she told Jake she wanted to pause the engagement, and now he’s absolutely furious with me, calling me a liar and saying I ruined his future. Sarah hasn’t officially broken things off, but I know she’s really shaken up.

Now the rest of her friends are divided too.

Meanwhile, I have mutual friends saying that I should have stayed out of it because people change and I might have destroyed a relationship that had nothing wrong with it. I genuinely thought I was doing the right thing, but now I’m second-guessing myself. So, AITAH?

It may hurt for a while, but telling Sarah was the right thing to do.

Many people in a similar position often wished they would have gotten a warning.

In a situation like this, you have to put safety first.

Even if Sarah decides to stay, she deserves to have all the information.

She thought she was saving her friend from a lifetime of hurt, but she never expected to become the villain for it.

The truth may set people free, but it also comes with consequences.

