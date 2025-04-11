Telemarketer Wouldn’t Stop Calling To Sell Aluminum Siding, So Dad Asked One Question That Made Him Regret It

Telemarketers can be relentless, especially when you’re just trying to eat dinner in peace.

So, what would you do if the same sales pitch kept interrupting your family’s evening over and over again? Would you keep hanging up and hoping they’d get the hint? Or would you set a clever trap just to make your point once and for all?

In the following story, one father finds himself dealing with a relentless siding company. Here’s how he stopped the calls.

Sales guy selling my dad….How do you install it? When I was a kid (back in the 60s), a lot of companies were calling to sell aluminum siding for the house. This happened almost every night at dinner time – as we were sitting down to eat. One night, my dad answers the phone, gets up and starts talking to this guy. We’re all puzzled, because my dad hated talking during dinner time. For about 20 minutes, my dad is asking questions and being sold on the benefits of aluminum siding, colors, types, durability, etc.

The dad waited for the perfect moment.

Then, finally, my dad says, “This sounds great, and I’d love to have you come out, but I have just one question…How does this aluminum siding get attached to the brick?” After a pause, we can hear the guy telling my dad that Aluminum siding is really NOT meant for a brick house – and clarifying if he had a brick house. THEN – my dad, in a loud voice, says, “YES! I’ve got a brick house, and I know VERY WELL IT WON’T STICK TO BRICK – and that’s exactly what I’ve been telling you morons over a dozen times – hoping you’d stop calling!!! They stopped calling.

Wow! That worked very well!

Good for that father!