Bosses Ignored Truck Maintenance And Put A Driver’s Safety At Risk, So One Employee Found A Way To Stick Their Company With Thousands In Fines And A Complete Overhaul Of Their Fleet

Truck drivers are no strangers to a little grit, but sometimes companies push their vehicles – and their drivers – to their limits.

When one stingy company refused to perform necessary maintenance on their vehicles, they handed one dutiful driver a truck that was more hazard than hauler. So he decided to send a massive smoke signal of sorts that finally got the cursed vehicle taken off the road for good.

I have to drive this truck? Ok! So, back in the day, I was a truck driver. The company had a few trucks made for different jobs. Depending on the job you had to deliver, the truck you drove would vary. It was not uncommon to drive three different trucks in one day.

The company was a little lax, but they seemed to make it up to their drivers.

The company was terrible at maintaining its vehicles. Over the years, I received a few fines for things like no inspection and similar issues. Even though I received the fines, the company would always pay them. No harm, no foul.

Finally, our “big truck” really started to go downhill. It got to the point where it was barely running and needed thousands of dollars in repairs.

The driver tried to stand their ground, but the company pushed them to keep driving.

I told the company I refused to drive the truck as it was an accident waiting to happen. This went on for about a week before they insisted I drive the truck for just one delivery. Unfortunately, I agreed out of a need to be a team player and service my customer.

The drive was horrible! The truck was leaving a trail of smoke 10 feet high as I drove down the highway. I knew I was in trouble when they loaded a case of motor oil in the cab for me to refill the engine if needed. On the way there in the morning, cars behind me were turning on their high beams because of the smoke trail I was leaving. As the sun came up, people pulled up next to me on the highway, honking and flipping me off. I found out later that so much liquid oil was coming out of the exhaust that it was landing on the vehicles behind me. It was only a 50-mile round trip, but the truck lost 24 quarts of oil and almost a full tank of fuel.

So they go back to their bosses. This time, they started making notes of the truck’s various defects.

Once again, I told them I would not drive the truck until it was fixed. As a truck driver, I was required to do a pre-trip inspection of the vehicle before driving each day. I marked down all the defects and added notes to the logbook. One copy stayed in the truck, one went to the company, and a third copy was available for the Department of Transportation (DOT) if requested. I made sure to fill this out thoroughly every time I drove the truck. Additionally, I kept a separate list for myself, noting issues that weren’t part of the pre-trip inspection but still seemed important.

The next day, I came in to find the truck fully loaded. I told them I wasn’t driving it. They said, “Well, you have to!” After a quick thought, I said, “OK.” Cue malicious compliance!

I pulled out of the lot and, at the traffic light, turned right instead of left. I needed to get to the gas station to refuel before heading to the job. The DOT was set up on the other side of the road, just before the gas station. They watched as I drove by, clearly wishing they could pull me over.

In case you don’t know, the DOT runs weigh stations on highways and conducts random truck inspections in heavy truck areas. They verify paperwork, ensure vehicles are safe, and hand out expensive fines if needed.

If a truck is deemed unsafe, they can put it “out of service,” meaning it must be towed and repaired before it can be driven again.

I pulled into the gas station, and as I was filling up, I could feel the DOT officers watching me. When I left the station, I headed back towards the DOT setup. This time, they ran out into the street to make me pull in. They wanted this truck! I pulled in and shut down the engine. One officer approached with a creeper.

I asked, “Why do you need that?” He replied, “What?” I said, “The creeper?” He answered, “I gotta check your truck.”

I handed him my notes and logbook and said, “Nah, I got a list!” The officer took the documents, said “Hmm,” and walked back to his car. I could see him furiously writing. After about 30 minutes, he returned and asked, “Why are you driving this truck?” I told him, “They told me I had to.” He asked, “There’s no other truck?” “Nope,” I replied. He followed up with, “What happens if you don’t drive this?” I said, “I guess I sit at home.”

He walked away again, returning after another 20 minutes.

He slapped a big red “Out of Service” tag on the windshield and told me, “There are 21 issues putting this truck out of service. Plus, I’m giving the company a fine for letting you drive it!” He added, “Unfortunately, your fuel tax sticker is expired. If I write you up for this, it’s a $10,000 fine to you. But I called in the local cops, so it will only be a $90 fine they can charge you. The company should pay it.” I thanked him, and he left.

I called the company to get a ride back to the warehouse. Bottom line: they paid all the fines, which totaled over $65,000, including towing costs. The next week, we had a fleet of new leased trucks with maintenance plans and replacement trucks available if ours went down. They even started washing the trucks twice a month.

The driver learned some important lessons – and hopefully the company did too!

But this just goes to show: I’m not risking my life or the public’s life for your job. In the end, the company paid $65,000 for a lesson I warned them about. When I say I’m not doing it, I’m not doing it unless it’s safe!

Thank goodness this company’s reckless shortcuts finally hit a dead end.

By the end of this story, the company learned the true cost of cutting corners — $65,000 and a whole new fleet of trucks.

The wheels of justice may turn slower, but they always catch up eventually.

