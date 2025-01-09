Brother Stops Seeing His Son For Months, But Then Gets Upset When Ex Visits Sibling Without Telling Him First

Family tension doesn’t always end when a couple splits. In some cases, it spills over when you’d least expect it.

What if your brother hadn’t seen his child in months and then got upset because you didn’t tell him about a visit with his ex and their son? Would you feel obligated to include him? Or would you let him take action himself?

In the following story, one sibling deals with this very thing. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for not tellling my brother that his stb ex wife will visit me with their son? My brother and his soon-to-be ex-wife split at the beginning of this year after almost 4 years of marriage. Both were at fault. My brother took his son on weekends until October and then stopped for no reason. As my SIL and nephew live further away, we don’t see them often. So when my brother stopped picking up his now 4-year-old, we didn’t see them at all.

Here’s where the issue started.

During my nephew’s birthday last month, we agreed with my SIL that she’d come around with her son. It took a while, but we met up today. My brother saw my SIL’s car in our town and figured she’d come to visit me. He started texting her and me and even followed her to my place.

Upset, the brother confronted her about not telling him about the visit.

He came in and stayed for about 20 minutes before leaving without a goodbye but told our mum, who came to see her grandson, that he was hurt he wasn’t told. Here’s where I might have been in the wrong: my brother asked why I didn’t tell him because he would like to see his son, too. I responded that he should take action himself, which he hadn’t done for the past 13 weeks. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a messy situation.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this person’s decision.

This is great advice.

Agree. They should remain constant in his life.

Exactly! He should put in his own effort.

As this person points out, children need consistency.

There’s nothing wrong with seeing them. The fact that the brother hasn’t stepped up to see his own child is no one’s fault but his own.

Still, that doesn’t mean the rest of the family can’t see the boy.

