Rude Driver Cuts Off A Semi In Traffic, But The Driver Somehow Thinks The Truck Driver Is The One Who’s Wrong

Imagine having some random stranger threaten to call your boss and report you about something you didn’t even do.

That situation changes a bit when you are your own boss, but the stranger doesn’t know it…yet!

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the outcome is pretty intense and hilarious!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Don’t ask an Owner Operator for his bosses Phone Number. So I drive an 18 wheeler. Not only that, but I own my truck and my business. One day while coming into Laredo Texas, I was in the turning lane for my exit and this car whips out in front of me. Not really having enough room to stop, I tuned onto the shoulder, threw on the air horn (which is extremely loud when you’re next to the truck) and stopped right beside the guy. He proceeds to get out of his car with his phone and starts taking pictures of my truck and plate.

The guy threatens the truck driver.

By this time the light had turned green, so I gave him a few short horn honks to basically tell him to get going. He then beats on my door, so I roll my window down and he starts screaming about his ears hurting and how I’m damaging his ability to hear. He then demands that I give him my bosses number and my Drivers License Number, so he can call it in and report me and “Have my job for this.” And he proceeded to move his car to the shoulder and backs so close to my bumper, I couldn’t get around him.

He waits while the guy calls the company.

I kind of smirked at him and told him he didn’t want to speak to my boss because he’s is a short tempered man and that he wouldn’t like what my boss would have to say about this issue. But he insisted that he speak to my boss. I also told him if he wanted to call me in, all he’d need was the numbers on the side of my truck since it’s assigned to me (considering I only own one truck, you can imagine what I would assign my truck number to be) I gave him my cell phone number and watched as he laughed while speaking each number as he dialed.

The truck driver answers the phone.

I see his number pop up on my phone mounted to the windshield (he couldn’t see it from his angle) and tried to hold in my laughter. I let it right for a minute and he’s getting impatient, the whole time traffic is going around us. I finally picked up the phone and answered it. “*Insert Company Name Here* Transport. How can I help you?” His face turns beat red.

Now the guy has his mom calling for him.

He proceed to yell at me some more and tells me it isn’t over because now he has my number (yeah dude, so do about 100,000 other people. So what?) A week later I get a phone call from a number I didn’t have saved in my phone. I had forgotten about the incident but thought it might be a broker, or a customer. I answer the phone and this lady chirps up. Turns out it was his mother and she wanted monetary compensation for her son’s troubles.

He has video footage of the incident.

I asked if she knew what had even happened, and she tells me some story about how his bumper was damaged by my truck and that he was scared to talk to me because me driving an 18 wheeler was intimidating to him. Being a smart owner, I have a camera in my truck, and I dump all my trucks footage onto my hard drive, so I asked her if she could receive videos over email. She said sure but wasn’t sure what I was about to send her. I spend a minute or two looking through the hard drive on my laptop and find the video of the incident and send it to her.

He overheard quite a lot on the other end of the phone.

While still on the phone, I can hear the audio playing as she watched it. Her tone changed in an instant, and I heard her put the phone down, and all hell broke loose in that house. There was Spanish screaming, things being thrown, and lord knows what else going on. It reminded me of that movie “A Christmas Story” when Ralphie’s mom calls that lady about the curse word and hears the apocalypse on the phone. Yeah, it was kind of like that, but in Spanish.

She was very apologetic.

She then comes back to me and very kindly asks for 2 things. 1. She asks that I forget she called and act as if this never happened because she was embarrassed to no end. And 2. If I could delete the video of her sons idiocy. I told her that number 1 was fine, I could do that. But as far as number 2, I would not delete the footage, but the only way anyone other than me or her would see it is if it was needed for a court case. She bid me good day and hung up the phone.

I wouldn’t want to mess with that guy’s mom!

He shouldn’t have lied to her and had her call for him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This is a very good question, and a very good point.

This reader paraphrased the car driver.

This reader has a question.

Another person encourages the truck driver to share the video footage.

Another person points out why the truck driver can’t share the video footage.

I bet he regrets asking his mom to call!

She gave him the what-for.

