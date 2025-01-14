Car Owner Shared What Happened After She Filled Her Tires With Air On Her Own. – ‘Yeah, it’s good that you didn’t like hit any speed bumps or potholes.’

A word to the wise…if you don’t know what you’re doing when it comes to filling up the tires on your car, do some research so you can do it the right way!

Or else you might have a serious problem on your hands…

A TikTokker named Brooklyn posted a video and told viewers about how things almost got really ugly for her when she decided to fill up her car’s tires.

Brooklyn told viewers the tire pressure light came on in her car and she said, “I was just like, okay, cool, I’m just gonna fill up my tires with air. I figured, I am a strong, independent black woman. I can do this myself.”

The air pressure gauge on the pump at the gas station she went to was broken, so the woman filled up the tires for 10 seconds each.

Brooklyn drove away and just a couple of minutes later, the tire pressure light came back on. That’s when she decided to take her car to an auto shop to get looked at.

Brooklyn said, “I was like, is this in like European or something? Like, is this in kilometers?”

The tires on her car were supposed to be at 33 PSI…and the mechanic at the shop she went to told her that her tires were at an astounding 104 PSI.

Brooklyn told viewers, “He said, ‘Yeah, it’s good that you didn’t like hit any speed bumps or potholes on the way here, cause they would have blown them up.’”

Wow, that was close!

Check out the video.

You gotta be careful when you do this!

