January 9, 2025 at 6:22 pm

Car Owner Was Lied To By A Mechanic About His Tires Being Rotated

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@4realforeal

I know mechanics have a reputation for ripping people off, but you’d think they’d at least perform the services they’re overcharging you for, right?

Well, I guess not…

A man showed TikTok viewers what happened when he caught a worker at a Mavis location lying to him about services performed on his car.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the TikTokker asked the worker, “Was he able to rotate the tires?”

The worker answered him and said yes.

Source: TikTok

The customer then told the worker that he had been watching the mechanic and said that “he didn’t rotate anything.”

The worker then backtracked and said that the man wouldn’t be charged for a tire rotation and he apologized.

This is ridiculous!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@4realforeal

♬ original sound – 4realforeal

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer spoke THE TRUTH.

Source: TikTok

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one viewer was impressed.

Source: TikTok

Caught in a lie!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter