Cat Owner Said It’s Not A Good Idea For People To Sleep In Bed With Their Pets. – ‘That’s how quickly it got infected.’

A cat owner named Alexandra posted a video on TikTok and she had something quite interesting to say: she warned people against sleeping with their pets.

Alexandra said that she was sleeping with her cat nose-to-nose and all of a sudden, her cat sneezed directly into her eyes.

She said, “No warning full blown sneeze, straight into my eyeball.”

Alexandra continued, “That’s how quickly it got infected. I’m telling you within seconds of her sneezing into my eye, and closing my eye after that, I immediately knew something was wrong.”

She said the pain and the infection were so bad that she believed she was going to lose her eye.

Eventually, the infection went away and Alexandra wrote in the video’s caption, “We still snuggle but I wear goggles.”

