Cheap Truck Driver Wouldn’t Pay The Amount Required For Fueling Up His Truck, So An Employee Took Out More Fuel Than He Should’ve

Your time is worthless and your math skills ain’t great either! Many many years ago I had a college job working at the same place my dad did. My job entailed filling up 18 wheelers from 3pm to 11 pm every night forty hours a week.

You meet some interesting people that way. Some truck drivers are the nicest people you will ever meet. Some, well there is a reason they drive a truck as it has to be one of the most socially isolating jobs in American society, save maybe a farmer working solo in a tractor for days on end.

So a truck driver rolls in and I proceed to do my job. Write down vital info like plate number, unit number, trailer number. Thump the tires and visually check for tire issues and any other obvious maintenance needs. Check the oil. Wash the windshield. Add fuel. Sometimes the driver would give you a direction on things, don’t touch my windows, I use Rain-X, only put 50 gallons in, etc.

In this particular case I pumped 97 gallons in and the driver went in to pay and whatever else he needed to do at the truck stop. That’s when the situation blew up. Apparently he lost his stuff over using an out of network card that cost him a whopping 2 cents more per gallon. He went round and round with the fuel clerk to no avail and finally I was summoned to the desk. We were to remove the fuel from his tanks, he was not going to pay such a vast sum and wanted to prove a point. So we summonsed my dad from the shop.

Mind you this was a huge money loser for him, I was paid hourly but he was a diesel truck tech and paid on commission on things he did. Pumping fuel out of a jerks truck paid exactly zero dollars but you do what has to be done. So he brings the service truck up and we proceed to slowly pump fuel using a 12v pump out of the trucks fuel tank. Mind you the pump that we were using was not exactly fast. Added in the constant stream of expletives from the foul mouthed trucker, it was not exactly a fun job.

Finally after an hour and a half of listening to him we had transferred the fuel out of his truck and into two drums. As he roared off into the distance I asked my dad, “did he seriously waste all that time and energy over 1.94? I can’t believe how much a fuss people make over a little amount of money sometimes?” Dad looked at me.

For the first time in an hour and a half he smiled. He said, “His time might be worthless to him, but his math skills aren’t that great either. He bought 97 gallons and we pumped two 55 gallon drums full while he watched” And sure enough we had.

