Chef Said Restaurants Need To Stop Using Fancy Food Descriptions On Menus. – ‘Isn’t it so much more fun to order something simple?’

A chef named Dean posted a video on TikTok and advised viewers that it’s in their best interests to order the simplest thing on the menu.

Dean said he ordered a dish that was described on the menu as a “roasted red pepper bisque, chimichurri grilled shrimp.”

He explained, “The dish that came out was a blended roasted red pepper soup, but it wasn’t a bisque. Bisque means a specific thing. A bisque is a traditional French soup. Really smooth, creamy, velvety. The texture of the soup is what makes it a bisque.”

Dean added, “Drizzling something with olive oil and putting parsley on it is not finishing with chimichurri. It’s insulting.”

He added, “It’s easy to tell when somebody started by writing a dish description or a menu with a dictionary and then tried to cook the things from there.”

Dean continued, “Focus on creating a dish, underselling it on the menu, giving simple descriptions of what’s in the dish, and then letting the customer be delighted when what they order exceeds their expectations.”

He talked about a friend who recently made what he simply called a “sweet potato tart” but it was filled with all kinds of creative ingredients.

Dean said, “Isn’t it so much more fun to order something simple and then try to investigate why it’s bringing you so much joy rather than order something so fancy and then try to investigate why it sucks?”

