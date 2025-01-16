College Roommate Kept Eating All Of Their Food Without Asking, So They Sold His Textbooks And Clickers To Teach Him A Lesson

Living with roommates can be tricky, especially when they treat your groceries like a free buffet.

What would you do if your roommate kept eating your food without asking, despite multiple warnings, and then let his friends do the same?

Would you keep letting it slide?

Or would you make sure it never happened again?

In the following story, one college student finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s what they did.

College roommate ate my food so I sold their books. In 2010, while I was in college, I lived in off-campus housing with a male roommate who frequently had friends over, which did not bother me, but their lack of common decency really frustrated me. One week, I purchased a significant amount of groceries for myself. I had to go home for the weekend due to an emergency. Once I returned, all of my groceries were gone. After addressing the issue with my roommate, he assured me it wouldn’t happen again, but unfortunately, it continued to occur. This one time, my mother made me chicken and spinach. He asked me who made the chicken, I told him my mom, he said it was really good.

Frustrated, here’s where he taught the roommate a lesson.

I never gave him permission to eat my food. I started storing most of my food in my room. The breaking point came when my mother prepared a delicious meal of salmon, broccoli, and sweet potatoes for me. I left the food in the fridge while I went to campus to help make meals for the homeless. I should’ve packed him a sandwich. Once I returned home, I found my roommate’s friends enjoying my mother’s cooking and praising it. Feeling disrespected, I took matters into my own hands. While my roommate was in class, I entered his room, collected all of his books and clickers, and sold them to a resell bookstore on campus. After that, he never touched my stuff. Truth is that I would’ve never had an issue with sharing if he asked and saved me some of my food. They never asked, and they always ate everything.

