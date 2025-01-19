Controlling Bride Tried To Dictate Every Aspect Of The Wedding, So The Groomsmen Turned The Gift Table Into An Unexpected Rebellion

They say a wedding is the start of a beautiful journey, but for one man, it felt more like the beginning of a lifelong power struggle.

No matter how hard one controlling bride tried to dictate every detail of her wedding, she couldn’t quite control the groomsmen’s gifts — and that’s where the groom’s buddies started having some fun.

Read on for the full story!

One of my good friends wedding gifts! So one of my good friends married the worst person! She controlled everything about the wedding. My friend had to argue that she couldn’t choose his groomsmen.

There were almost no limits to her quest for control.

She literally told him he could pick his best man, but his six groomsmen had to be her 3 brothers, two cousins, and a college friend of hers.

And when he refused, she issued sweeping ultimatums.

The only time he stood up to her and said no, she told him if he could choose his groomsmen, the wedding was off. After that drama and getting the message that I was a groomsman, I got an email and a voice message from his fiancée.

Of course, she had very strict specifications for the gifts.

All gifts had to be off their wedding registry or a minimum of $300 in cash or gift cards to her selected stores. Most of them were for her dogs— spas, groomers, or apparently dog hotels.

But this really wasn’t his scene.

I’m a giant nerd, and 6 months before the wedding, I was at a comic book convention.

He knows his friend wouldn’t want all that crap — so he came up with another idea.

My friend is a big Star Wars fan, and Mark Hamill was there, so my wedding gift was a Rebel helmet signed by Mark Hamill. I told the groomsmen what I bought, and it spread like wildfire.

Turns out, many were more than willing to spite the bride with their gift choices.

Apparently, my friend’s side of the family didn’t like her, and a lot of mutual friends hated the $300 minimum limit. I missed the gift opening because I was hungover, but I found out when I woke up that more than 50% of the gifts for the wedding were Star Wars memorabilia and collectors items. My friend’s wife apparently had a mental breakdown!

The wife may be peeved, but at least his friend made out like a bandit.

Unfortunately, they’re still married, but my friend has a cool man cave in the basement full of Star Wars memorabilia!

There’s a silver lining here somewhere — at least for the groom!

What did Reddit think?

The feeling of watching someone you care for marry the wrong person is a terrible feeling.

This commenter sees the groom as more of an enabler than a victim.

This user knows another couple in a similar situation — and it sounds like things didn’t end well for them.

The groom’s stash of Star Wars memorabilia ended up more inflated than his bride’s expectations!

These rebellion groomsmen are the true heroes of this story.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.