Corrupt HOA Policies Forced A Member To Fight Unfair Roof Costs, So They Took Over The Property’s Online Identity To Retaliate

You want me to pay for repairs to the “HOA” roof? You can’t can’t handle the “HOA” roof. Well over a decade ago, I lived under the nasty, petty, vindictive thumb of an HOA. (I mean, who hasn’t, amirite?) I had clashed with the board for years over illegal special assessments and their failure to ever enforce rules against board members’ friends.

My crowning achievement was forcing them to either grant every homeowner full, unfettered access to all roof patios or limit roof repair expenses only to those units who wrongfully claimed the roof areas were a part of their units. Despite the fact that their deeds did not grant them private rights to roof areas, each homeowner on the top floor had fenced off “their roof space” and, in one instance, built an un-permitted sunroom.

Additionally, I reported the sunroom to the city, and it had to be removed because it lacked a permit, was too heavy for the roof, and was causing damage to the roof. This was the same damage the board wanted everyone to pay for. It was a lot of time and energy just to fight people trying to screw us. Eventually, I was ready to sell my condo. Because I was selling for sale by owner, I did my own marketing.

As part of my marketing, I bought the domain of my unit number + street name and built a website for the unit/sale. While doing so, I noticed the .com, .net, and .org domains for the building’s street address were available for purchase. So, I snagged those too, as well as “StreetNumberStreetNameHOA.com/.org/.net.” Then, I sold the place and moved out.

Six months or so later, I received an email from the HOA board president, asking if I owned those domains. I replied that I did. She told me they belonged to the property and, now that I didn’t live there, I had to turn them over.

I told her she needed to replace the HOA’s lawyers if they told her that, and the board was welcome to purchase the domains from me for the tidy sum of $5,000. Why $5,000? Because that’s the amount they wanted each homeowner to pay in special assessments for the roof repairs needed from the illegal sunroom and fencing.

