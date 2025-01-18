Couple Reports Rule-Breaking Birthday Party At Apartment Pool, And Gets The Hosts’ Lease Put Under Review

Inviting a few people over for a child’s birthday celebration to your community pool is no problem, but taking over the entire space with a loud, overcrowded party is a whole different story.

Imagine arriving at the pool for a relaxing afternoon, only to find it packed with nonresidents and loud music, leaving you and others with no choice but to squeeze into a corner or speak up. What would you do?

In the following story, one couple finds themselves in this exact predicament and decides to report the chaos.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for ruining a child’s birthday party and getting the parents in trouble? I, 32M, live in an apartment complex with a pool. There is no active lifeguard or anyone really monitoring it like most apartment pools. On Saturday, my boyfriend and I went to hang out at the pool at around 2 PM. We get there, and it’s packed. Like wayyy too packed. I knew this couldn’t all be residents. There were maybe 25-30 people with beer (glass bottles of Modelo as well, double rule break, with the alcohol AND glass), loud music, and they were also using both of the grills on the patio. After further investigation, I noticed that one of the small families that I’ve seen around the complex was having a birthday party for their kid.

Frustrated, they decided it was time to tell the front office.

Our complex technically has a rule that all non-residents must be checked in at the office to use the pool, but there’s no way they enforce this, and nobody really pays attention to that rule. BUT a whole birthday party?! The entire pool was filled with kids. It doesn’t specifically say no parties, but it says to be respectful of others’ spaces and not to hog items like the grills, hot tub, and umbrella tables. My BF and I tried to lay out in the corner, but it wasn’t working. After another couple told us how displeased they were with this party too, my BF suggested we say something. We left, stopped by the front office, and told them about the party.

The party was shut down, but that wasn’t the end of the problems for the parents.

About an hour later, we started seeing all of them leaving the pool. It looked like the party was shut down. This morning we got a note on our door from the hosts of the party. IDK how they knew it was us or what unit we lived in but that’s beside the point. The note called us AHs for what we did and now said they are under a “lease review” where the office could decide to evict them if they want. So they thanked us for potentially getting a poor, small family kicked out. I said we weren’t the only ones who had a problem, and if we didn’t do it, they would have eventually gotten caught. I also told them that whatever happens is their own fault for blatantly breaking the rules. AITA?

