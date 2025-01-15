Couple Is About To Have A Baby And Turns Their Guest Room Into A Nursery, But Grandpa-To-Be Calls Them Selfish For Keeping Their Office

When a couple turned their guest room into a nursery for their newborn, they figured the office was more practical to keep.

But when the wife’s father planned a visit and learned he’d be sleeping on a mattress in the office, he called them selfish—and suddenly, the family drama was in full swing.

AITA for sacrificing the guest room instead of the office space? My husband and I live in a 3 bedroom apartment. We sleep in the master bedroom, and until earlier this year, the other two were a guest room and an office space we both shared. Our first child was born in October, and we decided to turn the guest room into his nursery. We thought about sacrificing the office instead, but decided we needed it more than the guest room. I work on-site, but I also do some freelancing from home, and my husband works hybrid. We don’t need to do our work from the office, but it’s more comfortable and less chaotic, especially now that we have a baby.

On the other hand, we rarely have guests over. If we do, the office is big enough to set a mattress (edit: a normal one, not an air mattress) on the floor. My father lives in a different country. He’s traveling here for Christmas in about a week, and this will be his first time meeting my son in person. Last time he came, I was pregnant and we still had the guest room, so he stayed there during his visit. A couple weeks ago, my father called to ask whether he could stay at my apartment again this year. I said sure, but we don’t have the guest room anymore, so he’d have to sleep in the office. He asked what I meant, and I told him we’d turned the guest room into the baby’s nursery. He then asked why I hadn’t gotten rid of the office instead. I explained my and my husband’s reasoning. My father got annoyed and said, “Whatever, I’ll get a hotel,” before hanging up on me.

The next day, my father texted me. He said it was selfish and inconsiderate of me and my husband to keep an office we “don’t actually need” over a room to properly house potential guests. He added that he didn’t raise me to be such an awful hostess, and it’s insane of me to think people would be okay sleeping on a mattress on the floor. My sister is siding with my father, and I’m starting to doubt myself here. AITA?

