Daughter Refuses To Give Free Graduation Tickets To Her Stepmom and Stepbrother, And Now Her Dad Thinks She’s Selfish And Disrespectful

Graduating from high school should be a special celebratory time, but instead, for some people with big families and lots of family drama, the celebration can become stressful.

This daughter shares her story about her dad who wanted her to invite her stepmom and stepbrother to her graduation.

When he found out that she was inviting her stepdad and other family members and not them, he was livid.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to save tickets to my graduation for my stepmom and stepbrother? I will graduate high school in a few months. And I was told that I’m allowed 10 free tickets for family. Other tickets are available for purchase.

Her dad wanted to get 5 free tickets for her graduation.

Recently, my father asked about tickets, and I told him about the free ones. He claimed that he should get five, and my mother’s side of the family should get five to make it fair. I told him that under normal circumstances, I would agree. However, there are only three family members on his side that I’m offering tickets. The three are: my father, my grandma, and my grandpa.

He said getting only 3 tickets was unfair.

The rest are: my mother, sister, stepdad, brother-in-law, and three grandparents on that side. He claimed this was unfair and that I needed to uninvite my stepdad and brother-in-law in order to invite my stepmom and stepbrother. I said that if they would like to attend, I have no objections.

This young lady assumed that her stepmom wouldn’t go to her graduation anyway.

But my stepmom does not want to go, and has been separated from my father for months. For context, she’s left us three times before. This time, she kicked my father and I out of the house instead. Also, she has started the divorce process. I now currently live with my mother as my primary caretaker.

Now, her dad is calling her selfish.

My father called me selfish and disrespectful and said that my stepfather and brother-in-law were not even family. He also said that my graduation day is not about me. It’s about the people who raised me, so I had “no right” over who is invited.

He even threatened not to attend.

I disagreed, and told him so. He said that if I didn’t invite my stepmom and stepbrother, he would not be attending. Nor would he allow my grandparents on his side to attend. He then called me a disappointment and dropped me off at my mother’s house. It’s been 5 hours, and he’s now calling and texting non-stop, saying I need to apologize to him. Am I the jerk?

Yikes! What father-and-daughter drama about something that should be a celebration! Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user gives a piece of sensible advice.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Your dad is delusional, says this person.

This person shares their valid assumption.

The graduate should get to decide who’s invited to graduation.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.