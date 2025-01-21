January 21, 2025 at 8:49 am

Dental Hygienist Warned Against Using Glide Floss Because Of The Forever Chemicals In It

by Matthew Gilligan

Great, now we have to be picky about the kind of dental floss we use?!?!

A dental hygienist took to TikTok and she didn’t hold back when it came to warning viewers about using a particular brand of floss.

She said, “Stop using Glide floss. It is so frustrating that so many people are ‘Glide this and Glide that, and Glide works.’”

The woman said, “Glide is really bad. It has a ton of forever chemicals in it that are entering your bloodstream when you’re flossing. It basically just glides over literally everything, your tooth, the tartar, the plaque, the bacteria, everything. Stop using Glide.”

Here’s the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

I never knew dental floss could be so different…

