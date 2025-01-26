Disabled Man Consistently Loans His Broke Friend Money, But Now They Want To Draw The Line After A String Of Family Tragedies Plague Him

Money loans can be tricky to navigate with friends and family.

AITA I refused to keep loaning a roommate money for dress clothes for a funeral I’m 38-year-old physically disabled male currently living in a group home until I can regain my mobility and independence. Over the past year or so, I’ve developed a friendship with another resident who isn’t great at managing their money.

I’m the type of guy who likes helping people and people go to seeking advice or at least support. Over that time, I loaned him about $600. He’d make some payments but often ask for that amount back within a week. I eventually put my foot down and stopped loaning him money.

Then one of his three daughters was killed, then the second died from an illness. I gave him more money in loans and gifts to help him with these extraordinary times. I probably loaned him about $150 and gave him $100 for travel to see his family and help with a headstone and flowers. A week ago, his last remaining daughter’s son died of COVID, and I gave him another $110 loan for travel and funeral expenses, but he still wants more.

I’m on fixed income right now and will probably be for at least the next year and a half. I’ve basically written this money off in my mind, but I feel I can’t just keep throwing money to him. Right now, he wants money for dress clothes or says he won’t go to his grandson’s services.

It’s tearing his daughter up, and it feels like the emotional blackmail he’s used against me before when he keeps telling me a true friend would help. My family say I’m in the right cutting him off but it hurts my heart. I just need people unconnected to the situation to give me their opinion. Thank you all for reading this and your thoughts.

